Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.
NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
