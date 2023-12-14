Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 387,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,180,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SANA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.