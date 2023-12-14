Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 103,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

