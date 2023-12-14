Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.18% of KB Home worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.04.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $58.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

