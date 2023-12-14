Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 214.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.