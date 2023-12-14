Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $91,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,148,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

