Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

