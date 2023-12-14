Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
