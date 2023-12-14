Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after buying an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,036,000 after buying an additional 2,283,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

