Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $363,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $452.30 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

