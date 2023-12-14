Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases 366,692 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 11.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

