Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $189.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

