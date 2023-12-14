Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
