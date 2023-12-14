Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 4.0 %

Reading International stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reading International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Reading International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reading International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.