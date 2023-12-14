Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Sells $35,798.34 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile



Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

