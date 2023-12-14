Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Sells $948,057.96 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $948,057.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,549,960.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

