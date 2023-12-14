Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

