Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

