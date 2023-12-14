Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.87. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

