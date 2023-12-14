Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $478.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.24. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

