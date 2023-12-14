Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

