Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6 %
PDEX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
