Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6 %

PDEX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

