Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

POR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

