Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,147,360.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

