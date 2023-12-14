Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sandra E. Pierce Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

