Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $7.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,388 shares of company stock worth $1,763,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

