Park National Corp OH Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $432.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

