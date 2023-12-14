Park National Corp OH Sells 6,057 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

