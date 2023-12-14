Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% during the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

