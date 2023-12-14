Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $121.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

