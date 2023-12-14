Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $318.00 and last traded at $309.38, with a volume of 655227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.86.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

