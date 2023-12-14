Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNNGY. BNP Paribas lowered Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 4.6 %

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

