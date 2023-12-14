Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

OESX stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

In other news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.