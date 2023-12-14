Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.