Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Up 4.5%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 315,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 529,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

