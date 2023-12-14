Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

