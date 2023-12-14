NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 7th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 3.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

