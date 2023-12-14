Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 3847254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Novavax by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 647,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

