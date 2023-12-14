NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

