Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.24. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

