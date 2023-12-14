National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 38,924 shares.The stock last traded at $41.54 and had previously closed at $41.55.

National Research Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.43.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,243,332 shares in the company, valued at $178,559,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

