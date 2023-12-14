Mizuho Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.39.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 4.8 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.