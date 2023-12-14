Mizuho Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $176.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.19.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AVB opened at $183.98 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.