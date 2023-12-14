Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 139 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 1.3 %

NUE opened at $164.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

