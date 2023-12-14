Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

