Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.