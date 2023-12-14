Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589,273 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AEye were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

In other news, Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $31,519.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,189.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 562,795 shares of company stock worth $90,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of LIDR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. AEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,340.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

