Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $780.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

