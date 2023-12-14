Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $670,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 979,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $56,813,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

