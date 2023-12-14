Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HI opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

