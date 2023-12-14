Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE MMM opened at $104.72 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

