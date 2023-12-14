Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

